Naming the best progressive rock band of all time -- 4 bands remain

Dave Gilmour of Pink Floyd performs on stage as part of "The Miller Strat Pack" concert, at Wembley Arena on September 24, 2004 in London. (Photo by Jo Hale/Getty Images)

Welcome to round two of our progressive rock band bracket.

The goal is to name the best progressive rock band of all time.

We started with eight bands:

1. Rush

1. Yes

2. Pink Floyd

2. Genesis

3. Jethro Tull

3. King Crimson

4. Tool

4. Emerson, Lake and Palmer

There were ZERO upsets in that first round, so here's what the bracket looks like now:

And so the heavy hitters are going up against each other. This should be an epic battle between Rush and Floy, Genesis and Yes. It's Geddy Lee vs. Roger Waters, and Alan White vs. Phil Collins.

Vote in round two:

