Name the best progressive rock band of all time -- vote now!

Inductees Alex Lifeson, Neil Peart and Geddy Lee of Rush perform onstage at the 28th Annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on April 18, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

The Classic Rock Bracket was fun, indeed.

Say what you want (or even roll your eyes, go ahead) but you can't argue much when the Beatles win something like this. It is what is it. The people have spoken.

Anyway, I'd like to run a little follow-up bracket for the progressive rock fans out there. I talked about my Rush affinity here, and it turns out a LOT of people agree that the Canadian trio is one of the best bands of all time. But how does Rush stand up against some of their progressive rock contemporaries? Let's find out.

This is a relatively small bracket that will run through the end of August -- here are the bands, seeded accordingly:

1. Rush

1. Yes

2. Pink Floyd

2. Genesis

3. Jethro Tull

3. King Crimson

4. Tool

4. Emerson, Lake and Palmer

Why did I choose these bands and how did I decide how to seed them? First of all, I tend to agree with this 2011 Rolling Stone readers poll on the "The Best Prog Rock Bands" of all time. That all checks out for me, based not only on my personal interests but also on the strong followings these bands have. The seeding is based a lot on that Rolling Stone readers poll, too.

And I am sorry to all the Dream Theater and Mars Volta fans out there -- they didn't make the cut for this bracket, and I know there are a lot of you out there.

Cast your votes (round 2 will start Aug. 19):

