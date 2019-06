Getty Images

DETROIT - Adding to its personalized music selections, Spotify introduced "Your Daily Drive" on Wednesday.

With the goal of giving users a varied listening experience for their commute, the playlist features news updates from The Wall Street Journal, NPR, and Public Radio International and music.

The music selection includes songs listeners already like, as well as new tracks.

The playlist will update throughout the day.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.