Musician Eddie Money dies after cancer battle

Rock musician Eddie Money has died after a battle with cancer, his family announced Friday.

Eddie Money, 70, announced in August that he was diagnosed with stage 4 esophageal cancer.

A statement released to Variety reads:

"The Money Family regrets to announce that Eddie passed away peacefully early this morning. It is with heavy hearts that we say goodbye to our loving husband and father. We cannot imagine our world without him. We are grateful that he will live on forever through his music."

The husky-voiced, blue collar performer was known for such hits as "Two Tickets to Paradise" and "Take Me Home Tonight." In 1987, he received a best rock vocal Grammy nomination for "Take Me Home Tonight," which featured a cameo from Ronnie Spector.

Money was the regular concert season opener at DTE Energy Music Theatre (formerly Pine Knob), for 28 years.

