Nicki Minaj says she's retiring to have a family

Getty

DETROIT - Rapper Nicki Minaj announced on Twitter that she's decided to retire and work on having a family.

It was not immediately clear if this meant Minaj was retiring from music, or all of her endeavors.

"I've decided to retire & have my family. I know you guys are happy now. To my fans, keep reppin me, do it til da death of me, [X] in the box- cuz ain't nobody checkin me. Love you for LIFE," she tweeted.

Minaj told listeners of her "Queen Radio" show that she and her boyfriend, Kenneth Perry, have applied for a marriage license and will be married in the coming months, according to CNN.

I've decided to retire & have my family. I know you guys are happy now. To my fans, keep reppin me, do it til da death of me, ❌ in the box- cuz ain't nobody checkin me. ✅ Love you for LIFE 😘♥️🦄 — Mrs. Petty (@NICKIMINAJ) September 5, 2019

