Singer Mikey Mike searching for Kalamazoo man who played his song more than 3,500 times

Mikey Mike opens for Max Frost at The Blind Pig in Ann Arbor on March 18, 2019. (Kayla Clarke/WDIV)

KALAMAZOO, Mich. - Artist Mikey Mike always brings a personal touch to his music and his performances that seems to stem from a pure place. It doesn't feel like part of an act, it feels like a part of who he truly is.

According to a social media post, he's launched a search for the biggest listeners and is coming to the people and cities that he believes are closest to his music. He said he'll be stopping anywhere and everywhere and that, from now on, he'll be touring sporadically.

He said a 39-year-old man in Kalamazoo, Michigan, played his song "Cooler" more than 3,500 times, and he's trying to find that man. He's asking for people to help.

"You found Mikey Mike, now it's time for Mikey Mike to come find out," he said.

Do you want Mikey Mike to perform in your city? Call him personally at 323-457-8794.

Watch the short clip he released on Facebook below:

