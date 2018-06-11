Troy native, Thirty Seconds to Mars lead guitarist Tomo Miličević leaves band

LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 26: (L-R) Musicians Tomo Milicevic, Shannon Leto and actor-singer Jared Leto of Thirty Seconds to Mars attend the 56th GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by…

DETROIT - Tomo Miličević, lead guitarist for the rock band Thirty Seconds to Mars, announced on Twitter that he's leaving the band.

"I am no longer with Thirty Seconds to Mars," Miličević said in a Twitter post. "The years I have been privileged enough to spend with all of you will live inside of my heart and mind as some of the most amazing memories I'll have."

Miličević thanked several people in the statement, as well.

"Please don't be sad or angry over this and most of all, please don't be divided over this, this is a good thing and will be good for everyone."

Miličević was born in Bosnia, but moved to Troy in the third grade. He attended Athens High School before moving to Los Angeles.

Thirty Seconds to Mars is scheduled to play DTE Energy Music Theatre on Tuesday, June 12.

