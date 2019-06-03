Watch first trailer for Christian Bale, Matt Damon movie 'Ford v. Ferrari'

'Ford v. Ferarri' is scheduled to be released Nov. 15, 2019, by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures under the 20th Century Fox banner.

The first trailer for "Ford v. Ferrari" has been released.

The upcoming film is based on the true story behind the 1966 24 Hours of Le Mans race. It's directed by James Mangold, who directed 2007's "3:10 to Yuma," 2013's "The Wolverine" and 2017's "Logan."

The film shows the creation of the Ford racing program. It follows an eccentric team of American engineers hired by Henry Ford II and Lido "Lee" Iacocca to build a new automobile from scratch to defeat Enzo Ferarri's race team.

Christian Bale plays driver Ken Miles and Matt Damon plays Carroll Shelby, the Ford engineer who helped design the Ford Mustang with Iacocca.

Tracy Letts, known best for his role on "Homeland," plays Ford and Jon Bernthal, from "The Punisher" and "The Walking Dead," plays Iacocca.

Watch the trailer below:

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.