Watch the new Jay and Silent Bob movie with Kevin Smith and Jason Mewes in Detroit

Jay and Silent Bob are back together and once again Hollywood is all about it.

DETROIT - Watch the "Jay and Silent Bob Reboot" with Kevin Smith and Jason Mewes when the duo's roadshow hits Detroit later this month.

In honor of the 25th anniversary of "Clerks," the new film features Smith and Mewes traveling across the country to stop a movie reboot from being made about them.

So, the actors are trekking across the U.S. to watch the new film with fans.

The Jay and Silent Bob Reboot Roadshow makes a pit stop at The Fillmore in Detroit on Oct. 22. Buy tickets here.

The pair will also visit Grand Rapids the next day.

