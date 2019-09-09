7 ways to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month you haven’t considered

Each year, Hispanic Heritage Month is celebrated from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15, so if you’re not marking the occasion already, maybe it’s time to start.

Are people around you celebrating -- virtually or in safe ways? Even if they’re not, you could take the reins -- it’s time for you to throw some fun ideas on the table.

The website findspark.com offered plenty of suggestions, so we thought we’d provide some of those to help get your wheels spinning.

Host a potluck.

Who doesn’t love a potluck? Everyone could bring a Latin-inspired dish and maybe provide some background on its history. This could be done on Zoom, if you’re still in a part of the country that’s pretty locked down due to coronavirus.

Put together a working lunch-type event.

Perhaps there are people at your office who could speak about their experiences or family histories -- or your team could take a relevant field trip. (Again, there are virtual opportunities here!)

Invite a speaker.

Maybe you have someone in mind, or maybe you have no idea where to start. Check out this great list put together by Find Spark. If none of those people are in your area or able to make it work online, at least you have some ideas on where you could turn next year, or in the coming months.

Consider hosting or putting up an exhibit.

Find Spark recommends showcasing famous paintings or photography by Hispanic artists or about Latin America. This doesn’t have to be a massive undertaking -- you could check out your local options; maybe a nearby university or library could help you get some inspiration. You could do this on social media, as well.

Rally the troops for a good cause.

If you’ve ever gotten involved with a cause that benefits a charity, for example, with your school or office, it would feel awesome to make a donation at the end of the month to that group or organization. You could do a raffle, something sporty like a (virtual!) 5K, a clothing drive -- the sky is the limit, really. Sure, this year you might have to get creative. But it would be so worth it.

Anyone up for a little outing?

Go support a nearby Hispanic establishment -- even a restaurant! -- or some kind of venue. Then take it a step further and figure out if you can make it a regular thing, or how else you can keep up with it. Once coronavirus clears, this should be easier. But it’s something to start thinking about.

Learn some Spanish.

You could learn it all at once, as in, dive in with Rosetta Stone, or just start with a word or phrase a day. The options are endless with this one, as well.

Bonus item: Check out some offerings on Netflix!