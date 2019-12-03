DETROIT – When you hear the name Jimmy Hoffa, you probably think of the former Teamster boss’ iconic disappearance, but his story is much more than a murder mystery.

It’s about power, loyalty, betrayal, organized labor and organized crime. It’s a story about how far people will go to get what they want.

Once you start looking into Hoffa, you find yourself down a rabbit hole of dark tunnels. You look at the Teamsters Union and end up at Richard Nixon, Bobby Kennedy and the JFK assassination. All of these roads lead back to Hoffa’s obsession with power.

There was nothing he wouldn’t do to have it, and hold onto it, and once he lost everything, how far would he go to get it back?

Shattered: Hoffa - Episode 1

Season 4 of WDIV’s Shattered Podcast chronicles the rise and fall of the iconic labor leader, Jimmy Hoffa. In Episode 1, we seek to answer the question: What drove Jimmy Hoffa to become who he eventually became?

“Jimmy Hoffa was a complicated guy. He was driven by a sincere desire to bring a better life to the members of his union, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters. But Hoffa was also driven by relentless ambition, greed, and an obsession with power. To understand the life and death of Hoffa, we travel back to humble beginnings, where a tyrannical sets young Hoffa in motion.”

Episode 1 of Shattered: Hoffa is available now wherever you listen to podcasts. The five-episode season will release a new episode every Tuesday. This season is hosted by Local 4′s Steve Garagiola.

Quick links:

The first three seasons of “Shattered” have garnered nearly 3.5 million downloads with audiences from 170 countries. Season 1 investigates the 2010 disappearance of three brothers in Morenci, Michigan. Their father said he gave the brothers to an underground organization. Seven years later, the boys’ whereabouts is not known. Season 2 takes listeners through the life of Richard Wershe, Jr., aka “White Boy Rick,” the youngest ever FBI informant turned drug dealer. Season 3 investigates the heartbreaking and riveting story about Michigan’s Oakland County Child Killer case that is still unsolved 40 years later.