7 places to see amazing holiday light displays in Michigan

DETROIT – The holiday season is alive in Michigan and there are beautiful lights to prove it!

Every year, several spots around Michigan put on amazing holiday light displays for the public to enjoy.

Here are seven awesome light displays to check out this year:

Downtown Rochester’s Big Bright Light Show

The buildings in downtown Rochester will be covered with more than 1 million points of glimmering holiday light, trying to outshine one another, blanketing their facades with lights. This results in an eye-popping childish wonderland that speaks more of Christmas spirit than gifts do. A feast for the eyes! The display will be lit every evening thru Jan. 6.

Wayne County Lightfest in Westland

The Wayne County Lightfest is open nightly thru December 31 from 7:00 PM - 10:00 PM Monday - Friday and 6:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Saturday and Sunday. The fee for Lightfest is $5.00 cash per vehicle.

The address for the Lightfest is 7651 N. Merriman Road in Westland. The entrance is on Merriman Road between Ann Arbor Trail and Warren Avenue in Westland, 2.5 miles south of I-96. More here.

Holiday Night at Greenfield Village

Mingle with merrymakers amid the smells of roasting chestnuts and warm bonfires during Holiday Nights in Greenfield Village. Enjoy an evening of caroling, ice-skating and bustling streets as yuletide goods culminate in a fireworks-filled sky, enchanting you with the warmth of the holidays in one of the nation's most beloved annual traditions.

The ultimate holiday experience starts with warm food and good cheer at one of our three signature dining experiences. More info here.

Wild Lights at Detroit Zoo

The Detroit Zoo will light up the night again this holiday season with Wild Lights, a spectacular light display. For 24 nights, more than five million LED lights will illuminate trees, buildings and 265 sculptures – more than 220 of which are animals – throughout the front half of the Zoo. Experience the magic of the Detroit Zoo in winter as you take in the lights and the sights and enjoy holiday entertainment and special activities for guests of all ages. Children younger than 2 are admitted free. More info here.

Christmas Lite Show - Grand Rapids

Open thru Jan. 4, 2020, you can enjoy Michigan’s largest Christmas light show! The Christmas Lite Show uses more than 40 animated displays that stretch almost two miles. The Christmas Lite Show is a family tradition for thousands of folks in the Grand Rapids area and beyond. More info here.

Nite Lites - Jackson

One of Michigan’s largest Christmas light displays, this animated drive-through display is over three miles long! The popular holiday display has a new home at Michigan International Speedway. Millions of dancing lights will make up 65 different themes, a 250-foot lighted tunnel, and a forest of mega trees. Tell Santa Claus your Christmas wishes and take a ride on the holiday train. Real live reindeer will be stopping by for a special visit on three nights only so plan your visit now.

Christmas at Crossroads Holiday Magic - Flint

Bundle up and come visit during this special time when thousands of lights sparkle like tiny stars throughout the Crossroads Village. You’ll find villagers making vintage crafts, shops full of great gifts and the beloved Huckleberry Railroad waiting to take you on a festive nighttime ride. Hurry and buy your tickets now as some times are already sold out. Your whole family will love this holiday celebration.

