Jimmy Hoffa left prison and plotted his comeback. The Mob had other ideas.

DETROIT – When you hear the name Jimmy Hoffa, you probably think of the former Teamster boss’ iconic disappearance, but his story is much more than a murder mystery.

It’s about power, loyalty, betrayal, organized labor and organized crime. It’s a story about how far people will go to get what they want.

Once you start looking into Hoffa, you find yourself down a rabbit hole of dark tunnels. You look at the Teamsters Union and end up at Richard Nixon, Bobby Kennedy and the JFK assassination. All of these roads lead back to Hoffa’s obsession with power.

There was nothing he wouldn’t do to have it, and hold onto it, and once he lost everything, how far would he go to get it back?

Shattered: Hoffa - Episode 4: ‘The Comeback’

Season 4 of WDIV’s Shattered Podcast chronicles the rise and fall of the iconic labor leader, Jimmy Hoffa. In Episode 4, Jimmy Hoffa goes to prison -- and plots his comeback. Though, not everyone was rooting for him.

“When it was time for me to go they shackled and chained me like a wild animal: ten pounds of leg irons, belly band, handcuffs, and a chain running up from the leg irons to the handcuffs. There was a caravan to Lewisburg Federal Penitentiary that looked like a scene from Bonnie and Clyde. I don’t know where the hell they thought I was going to run to.” - Jimmy Hoffa

After being released from prison, Hoffa began his fight to regain his power. The Mob wasn’t on board.

Episode 5 will be released on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020 -- a look at the day Jimmy Hoffa disappeared.

