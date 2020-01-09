Detroit's top 3 florists, ranked

Looking to check out the best florists around?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top florists in Detroit, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture next time you're in the market for florists.

Winter is the top season of the year for consumer spending at retail and wholesale businesses across the Detroit area, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a provider of reputation management and marketing automation for small businesses. The average amount spent per customer transaction at Detroit-area retail and wholesale businesses grew to $64 for the metro area in the winter of last year, 2% higher than the average for the rest of the year.

1. Blumz...by Jrdesigns

Photo: BLUMZ...BY JR DESSIGNS/Yelp

First on the list is downtown's Blumz...by JRDesigns. Located at 1260 Library St., the florist is the highest-rated spot of its kind in Detroit, boasting 4.5 stars out of 17 reviews on Yelp.

2. Grace Harper Florist

Photo: DANIELLE H./Yelp

Next up is Grace Harper Florist, situated at 9300 Woodward Ave. With 4.5 stars out of 13 reviews on Yelp, the florist and floral designer has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Red Rose Florist

Photo: LISA V./Yelp

And downtown's Red Rose Florist, located at 1425 Woodward Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the florist four stars out of 11 reviews.

