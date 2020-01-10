11 recipes you can make in your new air fryer

Did Santa bring you a new air fryer for Christmas this year?

In 2019, it was all about the Instant Pot, and it seems that 2020 is going to revolve around the air fryer, a kitchen device that has been around -- but people are finally catching up and learning what a game-changer it can be.

You’re technically not “frying” your food when you use the gadget, but it does get your food crispy enough that it emulates frying your food in fat.

Things like fried chicken, french fries and onion rigs get just as crispy, and you’re not dealing with all the added fat that comes with deep frying.

The best part is that you can cook things in the air fryer that you would normally never deep fry.

Dishes like salmon, crispy veggies or even homemade pizzas crisp up perfectly in the air fryer because it operates the same way a conventional oven does.

So, if you’re trying to lose a few extra pounds in the new year or just want to cut out bad fats from your diet, the air fryer is the perfect way to enjoy all your favorite foods without eating them drenched in oil.

Here are a few recipes from around the web that you should totally try in your air fryer.

Salmon from Noble Pig

You won’t ever want to eat salmon any other way after you’ve cooked it in the air fryer. The outside of the salmon gets crispy and flaky while the inside is juicy and full of flavor. This recipe is pretty basic, so feel free to add any other spices or seasonings that you like onto your salmon.

Parmesan buttermilk chicken tenders from Foodie Crush

Again, after you make breaded chicken in the air fryer instead of frying it in oil, you will never go back. Of course, just because it’s not fried in oil doesn’t mean that’s it’s a healthy recipe (this recipe has buttermilk in it, after all), but if you’re going to eat fried chicken, do it this way.

Crispy Brussels sprouts from Glue and Glitter

You will be blown away at how crispy Brussels sprouts (or any veggie, for that matter) can get when you cook them in the air fryer. If you want them to be extra crispy, try coating them in just a little bit of olive oil.

Chicken parmesan from Skinny Taste

Italian night in your house just got so much better. While we advise that you don’t cook your pasta in the air fryer, we do recommend making chicken parmesan in there, instead of the oven.

Avocado fries from Domestic Superhero

You haven’t lived until you’ve tried these crunchy avocado fries. These make a perfect appetizer if you have friends over and you’re looking to serve something light but still packed with flavor.

Mozzarella sticks from Simply Recipes

This might be the ultimate game-changer recipe for the air fryer. Say “so long” to mozzarella sticks fried in oil for good. Seriously, you’ll have trouble not wanting to make this recipe every day.

Sweet potato fries from Skinny Taste

Not only can you make regular french fries in the air fryer, but you can make a healthier version by using sweet potatoes. Just cut the sweet potatoes to look like fries and you’ll have them crispy and delicious in no time.

Sriracha-honey chicken wings from Karen’s Kitchen

You’ll never order chicken wings from a bar again after you’ve made them in the air fryer. This recipe has a hot and tangy sriracha-honey sauce, but feel free to coat your wings in whatever sauce you like. From sweet BBQ to classic buffalo, they’re all delicious.

Bacon and cream cheese stuffed jalapeno poppers from Stay Snatched

Bacon and cream cheese mixed together in a dish is going to be out of this world regardless, but stuffed in a jalapeno? Now you’re really taking things to the next level. You also won’t feel too guilty making these because they’re not breaded.

Corn on the cob from Courtney’s Sweets

Yes, you can even make corn on the cob in the air fryer. Stop boiling your corn and start air frying it, y’all!

Pizza from Live Eat Learn

Did someone say pizza? Just when you thought there wasn’t anything else the air fryer could do, you learn that a delicious pizza pie can be cooked up in no time. Pizzas are so versatile, so feel free to add whatever sauces and toppings you like.