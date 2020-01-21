Michigan now has 2 International Dark Sky Park designations

DETROIT – Michigan now has two International Dark Sky Park designations.

The Cass County Parks and Recreation Department announced last week that Dr. T.K. Lawless County Park has been designated an International Dark Sky Park by the International Dark-Sky Association, making it one of only two located in the state of Michigan.

The park is located nine miles east of Cassopolis on Monkey Run Street.

Michigan’s other International Dark Sky Park is the Headlands International Dark Sky Park, near Mackinac City.

Parks Director, Scott Wyman is quick to say, “Through the parks, we have always been able to say that we are stewards of the land, but I’m very proud to say that now, we are stewards of the land and the sky.”

Wyman also goes on to say that without parks commission member and International Dark-Sky Association Advocate, Robert Parrish, Dr. Lawless Dark Sky Park wouldn’t be in this position now. “Robert was out front with this campaign from the very beginning and without his passion and perseverance we wouldn’t be where we are today.”

The International Dark-Sky Association works to protect the night skies for present and future generations by educating people about the adverse effects that artificial lighting has on our environment, safety, energy consumption and our health. You can learn more about the IDA at: www.darksky.org.

There will be an official grand celebration of the International Dark-Sky designation during the annual Star Party held April 24-26 at Dr. Lawless Dark-Sky Park.