New Marvel exhibit coming to Henry Ford Museum in March

DETROIT – A new exhibit honoring the history and legacy of the Marvel Universe is coming to Dearborn’s Henry Ford Museum in March.

Beginning March 28, 2020, Marvel: Universe of Super Heroes, the world’s first and most extensive exhibition that brings to life the 80-year legacy and impact of the Marvel Universe, opens inside Henry Ford Museum of American Innovation.

Making its Midwest debut, the exhibition features more than 300 original artifacts, including Marvel’s earliest comic book, iconic props and costumes from film favorites, rare, hand-drawn images of iconic heroes by the artists who first designed them and more.

“Marvel revolutionized storytelling by giving Super Heroes real struggles that audiences could identify with,” said Patricia Mooradian, president & CEO, The Henry Ford. “Their larger-than-life characters have impacted those young and old for the past 80 years and have proven to bring us together not just generationally, but globally. We are honored to host the Midwest premiere of this awe-inspiring exhibition and bring these iconic heroes to life.”

The exhibition traces the story of Marvel and its influence on visual culture, while also uncovering the narratives of individual characters such as Captain America, Spider-Man, Blank Panther, Captain Marvel and Doctor Strange. It gives insight on how Marvel has influenced and drawn inspiration from the ever-changing tides of popular culture, tracing how their stories have responded to historical events and addressed broader issues such as gender, race and mental illness. The exhibit also pays tribute to pioneering creators such as Stan Lee, Jack Kirby and Steve Ditko whose collective imagination made Marvel into the endlessly expansive fictional universe known today.

“Marvel transformed the idea of the Super Hero in the 1960s—and beyond—by ratcheting up the visual spectacle, emotional dynamism and philosophical sophistication of the action-adventure comics genre,” says Brian Crosby, head of Marvel Themed Entertainment. “Marvel has always been a reflection of the world outside your own window and one of its most compelling messages has always been, that anyone—regardless of race, religion or gender—can be a Super Hero.”

Tickets to Marvel: Universe of Superheroes are $10 for members. Non-member ticket prices include admission to the museum and are $35 for adults (12-61), $28.75 for youth (5-11), $32.50 for seniors (62+) and children 5 and under are free. To purchase tickets, visit www.thehenryford.org

Marvel: Universe of Super Heroes is an exhibition by SC Exhibitions, Museum of Pop Culture (MoPOP) and Marvel Themed Entertainment.