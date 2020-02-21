Here are Detroit's top 4 performing arts spots

In search of a new favorite performing arts spot?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top performing arts spots around Detroit, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture next time you're in the market for performing arts.

1. Redford Theatre

Photo: STEFANIA R./Yelp

First on the list is Redford Theatre. Located at 17360 Lahser Road, the cinema and performing arts spot is the highest-rated performing arts spot in Detroit, boasting five stars out of 105 reviews on Yelp.

2. Detroit Opera House

Photo: Sharan K./Yelp

Next up is downtown's Detroit Opera House, situated at 1526 Broadway. With 4.5 stars out of 111 reviews on Yelp, the performing arts and opera and ballet spot has proved to be a local favorite.

3. Fox Theatre Detroit

Photo: Dyana P./Yelp

Downtown's Fox Theatre Detroit, located at 2211 Woodward Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the music venue, venue/event space and performing arts spot four stars out of 155 reviews.

4. Detroit Symphony Orchestra

PHOTO: CHRISTAL P./YELP

Detroit Symphony Orchestra, a music venue and performing arts spot in Midtown, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 62 Yelp reviews. Head over to 3711 Woodward Ave. to see for yourself.

