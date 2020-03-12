The 3 best vegetarian spots in Detroit

Craving vegetarian food?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top vegetarian spots around Detroit, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture when cravings strike.

Shoppers in the Detroit area historically spend more in the winter at restaurants than any other season of the year, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a provider of small business software for online reviews management. The average amount spent per customer transaction at Detroit-area restaurants grew to $25 for the metro area in the winter of last year, 2% higher than the average for the rest of the year.

1. Brooklyn Street Local

First on the list is Brooklyn Street Local. Located at 1266 Michigan Ave. in Corktown, the diner and vegetarian/vegan spot is the highest-rated vegetarian restaurant in Detroit, boasting four stars out of 287 reviews on Yelp.

2. Detroit Vegan Soul

North Rosedale Park's Detroit Vegan Soul, located at 19614 Grand River Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the vegan and vegetarian spot, which offers soul food and more, four stars out of 111 reviews.

3. Greenroom Salads

Greenroom Salads, a vegetarian spot that offers sandwiches, salads and more located downtown, is another go-to, with four stars out of 33 Yelp reviews. Head over to 500 Griswold, Suite 220 to see for yourself.

