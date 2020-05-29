Meet Local 4′s new anchor/reporter Grant Hermes

Grant Hermes is the new anchor of the Saturday and Sunday Local 4 News Today newscasts. He will join co-anchor Priya Mann and meteorologist Andrew Humphrey and will continue to report for various other newscasts during the week.

Grant joined WDIV-Local 4 in April after five years at KWTV in Oklahoma City where he was morning anchor and reporter. He and his fiancé, Becca, their dog and cat moved to Detroit in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic but are looking forward to getting to know the city.

He has a particular focus on politics covering state houses, members of Congress, the 2016 presidential race and a popular fact check segment during the 2018 race for Oklahoma’s governor.

He’s covered major events like the 2010 and 2018 teachers’ strikes in Wisconsin and Oklahoma, the 2015 biker shooting in Waco, TX and multiple deadly tornados.

He is a University of Wisconsin-Madison graduate. If you have a story for Grant email him at ghermes@wdiv.com. You can also connect with him on Twitter at @granthermes, on Instagram @granthermestv and on Facebook @GrantHermesWDIV to get live updates on breaking news.