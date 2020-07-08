These are the best ways to protect you and your family from harmful UV rays

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

A little vitamin D and sunshine can be good for you, but you always want to make sure you’re protecting your skin while enjoying the outdoors.

According to the CDC, UV rays from the sun can cause damage to your skin in as little as 15 minutes, so it’s important that you take the necessary precautions to protect your skin from a sunburn -- or worse, skin cancer.

Here are few ways that you can keep your skin healthy while soaking up as much vitamin D as possible.

Sunscreen

This is the most obvious precaution you can take if you’re going to be spending a lot of time in the sun. The CDC recommends putting on a sunscreen with SPF 15 or higher on all parts of your skin that are exposed to the sun. You should always reapply every two hours or immediately after swimming.

Shade

If you’re feeling overheated and you suspect you might be getting sunburned, make sure you find some shade, or just go inside. Bringing an umbrella to the pool or beach can be one of the smartest things you can do if you’re venturing out in the sun.

Long-sleeve clothing and hats

It may not sound ideal to wear a long-sleeve T-shirt while laying out in the sun, but clothing can block UV rays, just like hats can help protect your head. If you’re worried about getting hot in a long-sleeve shirt, you can look for light-weight and breathable versions that are meant to be worn in the hot sun.

Sunglasses

Skin cancer isn’t the only concern the sun can bring. Too much sun exposure to your eyes can cause cataracts to form later in life, according to the CDC. By wearing a pair of sunglasses that blocks UVA and UVB rays, you can help protect your eyes and the skin around it from damage.

