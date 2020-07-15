School confessional: ‘Current way school is conducted would not be safe for anyone'

The following is a response to our call for people to share thoughts and concerns about Michigan schools returning to in-person learning this fall.

“The answer to this question is not a ‘one size fits all’ answer. An older student has very different educational skills and needs than an elementary student. It is difficult to work with young students without putting yourself at risk of infection. Also, they would put themselves and the families they are returning home to at risk. However, with small classrooms, (no more than 10-12), I believe it could be done safely. Of course, immaculate hygiene would need to be practiced and no one should come to school sick. Half days would be safest so that no one is eating at school. Instruction would happen with the teacher, but practice assignments would be done at home. Of course, these comments are based on the idea that school is a place where teachers help parents educate their children, not the idea that school is a place for children to be while the parents work. The current way school is conducted would not be safe for anyone.”

-- Kathy Gibson

Michigan school districts, colleges and universities are working to prepare for a return to in-person classes this fall amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In-person classes were stopped in March when the virus swept through Michigan. On June 30, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer revealed her plan to help schools across the state return to in-person learning this fall. The “MI Safe Schools Return to School Roadmap” is a 63-page document that outlines coronavirus (COVID-19) safety protocols for each phase of Whitmer’s reopening plan.

The governor’s order requires each school district to adopt a COVID-19 plan that lays out how it will protect students and educators across the various phases of the Michigan Safe Start Plan. Whitmer’s roadmap is to be used as a guide.

This has everyone -- parents, teachers and students -- wondering whether this is a good idea, how well it can be accomplished, how safe everyone can be kept, and what exactly the best to do this will be.

Please share your thoughts and concerns about returning to in-person learning this fall -- we want to hear from you:

