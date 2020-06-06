What the new school year will look like for Detroit public schools

DETROIT – School leaders are giving parents a glimpse into what the new school year will look like for the Detroit Public School Community District.

The new plan for reopening will involve all teachers and students wearing masks. Superintendent Nikolai Vitti recently unveiled his plan for getting students back into classrooms.

The plan is for the regular school year to start after Labor Day. Everyone in the building will be required to wear masks, get temperature checks and answer questionnaires.

School schedules will be staggered so that there will be no more than 20 children in a learning space at one time. Teachers will still have a full roster of students.

The school day will be limited to six hours. A whole new system of education is being established with the virtual school for parents and students who are not comfortable with a return to the classroom.

Summer school starts July 15, but it will be under a hybrid learning model. Students will be able to attend in-person classes and virtual classes.

Students, parents, teachers and staff will be given time to share their opinions before the semi-final plan is developed.

