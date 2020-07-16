School confessional: ‘Why would I trust they can provide a safe environment?'

The following is a response to our call for people to share thoughts and concerns about Michigan schools returning to in-person learning this fall.

“In my opinion school districts can’t even control head lice, so why would I trust they can provide a safe environment for my children and staff? It’s too risky in my opinion and not worth the risk sending them back until COVID-19 is gone! I’ve always complained about students being in class with my children just having common cold, so I definitely won’t allow mine to enter any school building any time soon! In my opinion, with all the unknown, how does anybody have the right to suggest our children are returning anyway?”

-- Shannon Johnson

Michigan school districts, colleges and universities are working to prepare for a return to in-person classes this fall amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In-person classes were stopped in March when the virus swept through Michigan. On June 30, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer revealed her plan to help schools across the state return to in-person learning this fall. The “MI Safe Schools Return to School Roadmap” is a 63-page document that outlines coronavirus (COVID-19) safety protocols for each phase of Whitmer’s reopening plan.

The governor’s order requires each school district to adopt a COVID-19 plan that lays out how it will protect students and educators across the various phases of the Michigan Safe Start Plan. Whitmer’s roadmap is to be used as a guide.

This has everyone -- parents, teachers and students -- wondering whether this is a good idea, how well it can be accomplished, how safe everyone can be kept, and what exactly the best to do this will be.

Please share your thoughts and concerns about returning to in-person learning this fall -- we want to hear from you:

