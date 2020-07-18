School confessional: ‘School is not ready for students to return'

The following is a response to our call for people to share thoughts and concerns about Michigan schools returning to in-person learning this fall.

“I am working in a Detroit public high school. The school is not ready for students to return. The school has not been sanitized. There are no sanitation stations outside the classroom nor inside the classroom. There is little to no ventilation. The building I work in is a newer school on the east side of the city. There appears to be a lack of truthful communication being reported. I am concerned for myself as well as the students and other staff once the fall arrives and students are allowed back into the classroom. Parents should walk through the school and ask questions regarding the safety of their children.”

-- Anonymous

Michigan school districts, colleges and universities are working to prepare for a return to in-person classes this fall amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In-person classes were stopped in March when the virus swept through Michigan. On June 30, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer revealed her plan to help schools across the state return to in-person learning this fall. The “MI Safe Schools Return to School Roadmap” is a 63-page document that outlines coronavirus (COVID-19) safety protocols for each phase of Whitmer’s reopening plan.

The governor’s order requires each school district to adopt a COVID-19 plan that lays out how it will protect students and educators across the various phases of the Michigan Safe Start Plan. Whitmer’s roadmap is to be used as a guide.

This has everyone -- parents, teachers and students -- wondering whether this is a good idea, how well it can be accomplished, how safe everyone can be kept, and what exactly the best to do this will be.

