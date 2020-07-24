5 delicious tequila drinks -- that go beyond the margarita! -- you’ll want to pour yourself tonight

In case you hadn’t gotten the memo, Friday is National Tequila Day. It seems fitting to celebrate the “holiday” at the end of a work week.

Before you shudder at the word “tequila,” know there are plenty of ways to drink it besides shooting it. And if we have one ultimate suggestion before you start pouring your drinks: Don’t just reach for the cheap stuff when you’re making your tequila purchase. If there’s anything that drinking tequila has taught us, it’s that those bottles can often lead to the day-after headaches (oh, and drinking too much of it factors in, too).

As much as we love margaritas, we just appreciate tequila in general, so we thought it would be fun to try some new tequila cocktails.

Without further ado:

It’s the middle of summer, so naturally, we had to choose this cocktail. A lighter take on a Bloody Mary from FIG Restaurant in Santa Monica, California, this one is perfect for any summertime brunch (or before — no one’s watching).

For the juice:

1 cup cubed seedless watermelon

1 ripe tomato, diced

For the Mary:

2 oz. fresh watermelon juice

1 oz. tomato juice

1 ½ oz. reposado tequila

¼ oz. agave nectar

Juice of one lime wedge

Pinch of salt

Two to three grinds of fresh pepper

Two dashes of hot sauce

Instructions:

Puree the watermelon in a blender and strain it over a sieve into a bowl. Do the same with the tomato. In a collins glass filled with ice, combine the juices, agave nectar, lime juice, salt, pepper and hot sauce and stir.

NOTE: You can adjust the amount of agave nectar if the watermelon is particularly sweet.

This one sounds so delicious, we can’t believe we hadn’t thought of it sooner. Talk about a refreshing summer drink.

What you’ll need in your glass:

1 1/2 oz. Patrón Silver Tequila

1/2 oz. Patrón Citrónge Orange Liqueur

2 oz. blackberry juice

1 oz. fresh orange juice

Fresh blackberry garnish

Do you love a little spiciness? Tequila and some heat just feel like they go together, don’t they? If you can stand it, this one is for you, as this drink from Brit + Co has fresh jalapeño juice in it. Yum.

For the grapefruit cordial (makes 2 1/2 cups):

1 cup of sugar

Zest of three grapefruits

1 cup freshly squeezed grapefruit juice

1/2 cup lime

For the Paloma:

1 1/2 oz. of blanco tequila

1 oz. grapefruit cordial

A dash of fresh jalapeño juice

Ice

Soda water, to top

Hot chili gummy candy , for garnish

Instructions:

Making the grapefruit cordial: In a glass jar, layer zest with sugar. Let it sit for anywhere from several days to a week -- basically, the more time, the better, because the oil from the zest will infuse into the sugar. When the mixture liquidates some and becomes oily, mix in the grapefruit and lime. Strain it into a mason jar, seal and keep refrigerated for one to two days. Making the cocktail: Mix tequila, grapefruit cordial and jalapeño juice in a shaker with ice. Strain the drink into a glass and top with soda. Garnish with a hot chili gummy.

This recipe we found on Marie Claire’s website is so simple. If you love beer and tequila, this is one you’ll have to put on your list of favorites.

Ingredients:

1 oz. tequila

1 oz. grapefruit crema

.5 oz. lime juice

6 oz. beer

Directions:

Combine all the ingredients in a salted glass over ice. Garnish with a lime wedge if you’d like.

This recipe from the Food Network sounds absolutely delicious, doesn’t it? The trick here probably will be not drinking it too quickly.

Ingredients:

3 ounces pineapple juice

1 1/2 oz. tequila

3/4 oz. lime juice

1/2 oz. triple sec

Directions:

Mix all the ingredients in a shake and pour over ice in a cocktail glass. You can garnish with a lime twist.

What’s your favorite way to drink tequila? Do you have any recipes to share? Fill us in on it in the comment section below.