School confessional: ‘Unless they vastly improved the online learning platform, there is no way I want my kids to virtually learn’

The following is a response to our call for people to share thoughts and concerns about Michigan schools returning to in-person learning this fall.

“I am frustrated with with the whole situation. What happened in March was not learning. Teachers need to wrap their minds around the idea that they are essential workers, too. I understand their fear about proper protection. I saw the same fear in the eyes of the healthcare workers at the beginning of this as it swept through our hospital. I am really tired of teachers on social media and their posts about how passionate they are and how hard they are working. That may be true for some but not in my experience with my own children. I have three school-aged children. Two teachers did a good job. One teacher did almost nothing, literally. Assigning Khan Academy videos to watch does not take 60 hours/week. Sorry not buying it. That is only my experience. I know other parents had a different experience. Unless they vastly improved the online learning platform, there is no way I want my kids to virtually learn. And how can I make an informed decision if I can’t even see the product I am expected to use? Sure I will blindly commit to an entire year of virtual learning based on something you say is better. No thanks. I will take my chances at school.”

-- Anonymous

Michigan school districts, colleges and universities are working to prepare for a return to in-person classes this fall amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In-person classes were stopped in March when the virus swept through Michigan. On June 30, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer revealed her plan to help schools across the state return to in-person learning this fall. The “MI Safe Schools Return to School Roadmap” is a 63-page document that outlines coronavirus (COVID-19) safety protocols for each phase of Whitmer’s reopening plan.

The governor’s order requires each school district to adopt a COVID-19 plan that lays out how it will protect students and educators across the various phases of the Michigan Safe Start Plan. Whitmer’s roadmap is to be used as a guide.

This has everyone -- parents, teachers and students -- wondering whether this is a good idea, how well it can be accomplished, how safe everyone can be kept, and what exactly the best to do this will be.

