Here’s what Michigan school districts have planned for the fall amid the pandemic

DETROIT – In-person instruction has been put on hold for K-12 schools in Michigan since the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic hit in March.

As COVID-19 cases increase at a rapid pace again in July, school districts are deciding how -- and if -- they will resume in-person classes in the fall.

The process for reopening schools amid the pandemic has been widely debated, and there is no one final ruling on how it should be handled -- however, we do know that the onus is on states and individual school districts to determine what the upcoming school year will look like.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has released guidelines for reopening K-12 schools and child care programs, though the federal government explicitly disagreed with their suggestions. U.S. President Donald Trump and his administration have been pushing for schools to reopen in the fall while health officials are worried that it may not be safe.

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer said in a Facebook post that she will “not send our kids and our education workforce into our schools unless it is safe to do so, plain and simple.”

Whitmer released her own guidelines on June 30 meant to help schools prepare for the upcoming academic year. The Return to School Roadmap requires all school districts to develop learning plans for the six coronavirus phases identified under the MI Safe Start Plan.

Most of the state is currently in “Phase 4″ of the plan, meaning that in-person instruction will be allowed but with a number of restrictions in place to ensure safety. Regions experiencing phases 1-3 of the plan cannot offer in-person learning at all. Regions experiencing phases 5-6 can also offer traditional in-person learning with fewer protocols in place.

All Michigan school districts are required to finalize plans for the academic year that follow state guidelines and have them approved by their board of education in August.

Most districts have not finalized reopening plans for their K-12 schools, but rather have shared some details on what students and families can expect in the fall. Below is a compiled list of some of the most populated school districts in Michigan and what they have shared about their reopening plans so far.

Note: This list is not comprehensive and will continue to grow and change as school districts announce or alter their plans for the upcoming school year. Some districts identified below may have privately announced fall plans without publicly sharing that information online.

Allen Park Public Schools

Ann Arbor Public Schools have not announced an official plan for the upcoming school year.

Visit Allen Park Public Schools’ website here for the latest information.

Anchor Bay School District

The Anchor Bay School District has not announced an official plan for the upcoming school year.

Visit the Anchor Bay School District’s website here for the latest information.

Ann Arbor Public Schools

Ann Arbor Public Schools have not announced an official plan for the upcoming school year.

Visit Ann Arbor Public Schools’ website here for the latest information.

Bay City School District

The Bay City School District is currently developing a plan for the upcoming school year with the goal of resuming in-person instruction.

Officials expect to announce a formal plan for the fall in late July or early August.

Visit the Bay City School District’s website here for more information.

Berkley School District

The Berkley School District has not announced an official plan for the upcoming school year.

Officials say the schools are preparing for both in-person and virtual instruction. The district may offer an online learning option for families that prefer it amid the pandemic.

Visit the Berkley School District’s website here for more information.

Birmingham Public Schools

Birmingham Public Schools are preparing for in-person, online and hybrid instruction for the upcoming school year.

The district has developed plans for each of the above scenarios, and will enact the appropriate plan based on the region’s phase allocation under Whitmer’s MI Safe Start Plan.

Visit Birmingham Public Schools’ website here for more information.

Bloomfield Hills Schools

Bloomfield Hills Schools have not announced an official plan for the upcoming school year.

Visit Bloomfield Hills Schools’ website here for the latest information.

Brighton Area Schools

Brighton Area Schools have not announced an official plan for the upcoming school year.

Visit Brighton Area Schools’ website here for the latest information.

Caledonia Community Schools

Caledonia Community Schools are developing a plan for the upcoming school year, and have released details for various instruction styles for the fall.

Like all other Michigan districts, Caledonia Community Schools have developed plans for in-person, virtual and hybrid instruction that will be dependent upon the state’s identified “phase” in the pandemic.

Detailed information was shared in a video on the district’s page -- click here for more information.

Chippewa Valley Schools

Chippewa Valley Schools are currently developing a plan for the upcoming school year.

Officials say they are deciding between in-person instruction, complete online instruction, a combination of both or offering optional online instruction. The district did not say when an official plan will be announced, but they are using Whitmer’s guidelines to influence their re-opening plan.

Visit Chippewa Valley Schools’ website here for more information.

Clawson Public Schools

Clawson Public Schools have not announced an official plan for the upcoming school year, but say a 100 percent virtual learning option will be available to students in the fall.

Families and students will have the option of online-only instruction starting in the fall, but officials say students will have to commit to this option until at least January 2021. Students won’t be able to alternate between in-person and online instruction after opting for the virtual learning program.

Those interested in the virtual learning option are asked to notify their school by July 29.

Officials are optimistic that in-person learning will be offered at elementary schools in the district, but say that may be more difficult for the middle and high schools.

The district said on July 6 that detailed plans are in the works and will be announced in the coming weeks.

Visit Clawson Public Schools’ website here for more information.

Clarkston Community School District

The Clarkston Community School District has not announced an official plan for the fall, but says a virtual learning option will be available to students amid the pandemic.

Officials say the “Clarkston Virtual” online education program is available to all district students, who can opt into the virtual learning at any point in the school year.

The district says plans are being developed for various scenarios, including for in-person or online instruction, or a hybrid of both.

Visit Clarkston Community School District’s website here for more information.

Davison Community Schools

Davison Community Schools have not announced an official plan for the fall, but say a virtual learning option is being developed for students.

Officials say remote learning will not be available for preschool students.

Classes are scheduled to begin on August 17.

Visit Davison Community Schools’ website here for the latest information.

Dearborn Heights School District #7

The Dearborn Heights School District has not released an official plan for the fall.

The district says it will operate under Whitmer’s guidelines and tailor the plan to the region’s coronavirus “phase” at the time of reopening.

Officials expect to present a final plan to the board on July 22 and have a decision by July 29.

Visit Dearborn Heights School District #7′s website here for the latest information.

Dearborn Public Schools

Dearborn Public Schools have not announced an official plan for the upcoming school year.

Visit Dearborn Public Schools’ website here for the latest news.

Detroit Public Schools Community District

Detroit Public Schools Community District has released a Board of Education-approved plan for the upcoming school year.

The district has prepared for in-person, online and hybrid learning options for the fall. Learning options will be implemented based upon the region’s coronavirus “phase” at the time of reopening.

Officials say classrooms will have a maximum capacity of 20 students per class.

The district will offer a full-time virtual option for any students interested. Officials expect a large percentage of registered students will elect to participate in the virtual learning program in the fall.

Visit Detroit Public Schools Community District’s website here to review the full plan.

Fraser Public Schools

Fraser Public Schools will offer a virtual learning option for K-12 students in addition to traditional in-person classes in the fall.

Officials say middle and high school students will be able to participate in hybrid courses. Elementary students that select the virtual learning option may need to visit the school in-person on occasion for support.

Students who select the virtual learning option will still be able to participate in school activities and athletics.

Visit Fraser Public Schools’ website here for more information.

Farmington Public Schools

Farmington Public Schools have announced different instruction plans dependent upon the region’s phase in Whitmer’s MI Safe Restart Plan when school resumes in the fall.

Officials say that if the region is in Phase 5, the schools will offer in-person instruction. Farmington schools will offer a hybrid of both in-person and virtual learning if the region is in Phase 4, and online-online instruction in Phases 1-3.

Visit Farmington Public Schools’ website here for more information.

Ferndale Public Schools

Ferndale Public Schools have not announced an official plan for the upcoming school year.

Visit Ferndale Public Schools’ website here for the latest information.

Fitzgerald Public Schools

Fitzgerald Public Schools have not announced an official plan for the upcoming school year.

Visit Fitzgerald Public Schools’ website here for the latest information.

Flint Community Schools

Flint Community Schools have not announced an official plan for the upcoming school year, but have announced news that could impact students.

Flint Junior High School will not reopen in the fall. Students will instead be enrolled at the Holmes STEM Academy, officials said.

Plans are expected to be announced soon regarding students’ return to learning in the fall.

Visit Flint Community Schools’ website here for more information.

Forest Hills Public Schools

Forest Hills Public Schools are currently developing a plan for the upcoming school year.

Officials say plans are being developed for each phase of Whitmer’s reopening plan, as Phases 4-6 would allow in-person instruction and Phases 1-3 would require virtual instruction.

Officials say plans are expected to be brought in front of the school board by mid-August.

Visit Forest Hills Public Schools’ website here for more information.

Garden City Public Schools

Garden City Public Schools have not announced an official plan for the upcoming school year.

Visit Garden City Public Schools’ website here for the latest information.

Grand Blanc Community Schools

Grand Blanc Community Schools have not announced an official plan for the fall, but say a 100 percent virtual learning option will be available for students.

The district says it is preparing for in-person/online hybrid courses for the fall in addition to an online learning option. Families uncomfortable with in-person instruction amid the pandemic can choose the online-only option in the fall.

Visit Grand Blanc Community Schools’ website here for more the latest.

Grand Haven Area Public Schools

Grand Haven Area Public Schools are currently developing a plan for the upcoming school year.

The district is preparing for in-person, online and potential hybrid instruction formats for the fall. Officials say the hope is to have all students return to in-person learning.

Officials also say that they are developing a learning model to accommodate students that can’t or aren’t comfortable with, returning to school in person in the fall. Details have not been released.

Visit Grand Haven Area Public Schools’ website here for more information.

Grand Ledge Public Schools

Grand Ledge Public Schools is still developing a plan for the fall, but has shared some details for instruction formats that will be offered.

The district says only two options will be available in the fall: traditional in-person learning and a fully remote learning model. Officials say a plan is being developed in case in-person learning is disrupted by the pandemic.

Students are scheduled to return to school on September 8.

You can visit Grand Ledge Public Schools’ website here for more information -- though their Twitter account appears to be updated with information more frequently.

Grand Rapids Public Schools

Grand Rapids Public Schools have not announced an official plan for the upcoming school year.

Officials say they are developing a plan and waiting for more direction from both the state and federal government.

Parents or families are encouraged to fill out a questionnaire on returning to school as the district develops a plan.

Visit Grand Rapids Public Schools’ website here for more information.

Grandville Public Schools

Grandville Public Schools have not announced an official plan for the fall, but say a virtual learning option will be available for students in the fall.

Officials are planning to return to in-person learning in the fall. The virtual learning option will be available to families and students who are not interested or able to return to in-person learning in the fall.

The district says the virtual learning option that will be available is different from what was offered in the spring after schools were closed in March amid the pandemic.

Families are encouraged to complete a survey to help influence how the virtual learning platform will function.

Visit Grandville Public Schools’ website here for more information.

Grosse Pointe Public Schools

Grosse Pointe Public Schools have not announced a formal plan for the fall, but say plans are being developed for multiple learning formats.

The district is preparing for in-person, online and hybrid instruction as requested by the state. Officials say the hope is to carry out traditional in-person learning in the fall.

Students unable or unwilling to attend in-person schooling can enroll in the district’s “GP Online” virtual learning program for the fall.

Visit Grosse Pointe Public Schools’ website here for more information.

Hamtramck Public Schools

Hamtramck Public Schools have not announced an official plan for the upcoming school year.

Visit Hamtramck Public Schools’ website here for the latest information.

Hartland Consolidated Schools

Hartland Consolidated Schools have not announced an official plan for the upcoming school year.

Visit Hartland Consolidated Schools’ website here for the latest information.

Hazel Park Schools

Hazel Park Schools have not announced an official plan for the upcoming school year.

The district did host a virtual town hall meeting at the end of June that discuss the planning process for the fall.

Visit Hazel Park Schools’ website here for the latest information.

Holt Public Schools

Holt Public Schools have not announced an official plan for the upcoming school year.

Visit Holt Public Schools’ website here for the latest information.

Howell Public Schools

Howell Public Schools have not announced an official plan for the upcoming school year.

Officials say they are developing plans for in-person, online and hybrid instruction.

Visit Howell Public Schools’ website here for more information.

Hudsonville Public School District

The Hudsonville Public School District has not yet announced an official plan for the upcoming school year.

Officials say the planning process is underway for various instruction models for the fall.

Visit the Hudsonville Public School District’s website here for the latest information.

Huron Valley Schools

Huron Valley Schools are offering a full-time online learning program for K-12 students in the fall.

The district is launching a “Huron Valley Virtual Academy” for junior kindergarten through grade 12 students to take classes entirely online amid the pandemic. Officials say daily learning will consist of engaging with educators in both live and recorded formats.

It is unclear if and how traditional in-person learning will be available in the district in the fall.

Visit Huron Valley Schools’ website here for more information.

Jackson Public Schools

Jackson Public Schools have not announced an official plan for the upcoming school year.

Visit Jackson Public Schools’ website here for the latest information.

Jenison Public Schools

Jenison Public Schools have not announced an official plan for the upcoming school year.

Visit Jenison Public Schools’ website here for the latest information.

Kalamazoo Public Schools

Kalamazoo Public Schools are currently developing a plan for the upcoming school year.

Officials say the board of education is meeting biweekly to develop a plan. The district is considering in-person or virtual instruction for the fall, or a hybrid of both.

Visit Kalamazoo Public Schools’ website here for the latest information.

Kentwood Public Schools

Kentwood Public Schools are currently developing a plan for the upcoming school year.

The district says that a hybrid option -- consisting of both in-person and virtual learning -- is the least desirable option for the fall. Officials say the hope is to return to in-person learning with new precautions and protocols in place that follow government and health guidelines. The district is also developing a virtual learning option, especially for families who are concerned about students returning to in-person learning amid the pandemic.

An official plan has not yet been released.

Visit Kentwood Public Schools’ website here for more information.

Lake Orion Community Schools

Lake Orion Community Schools have not announced an official plan for the upcoming school year.

Officials say a plan is underway to meet new state guidelines for reopening in the fall.

Visit Lake Orion Community Schools’ website here for the latest information.

Lake Shore Public Schools

Lake Shore Public Schools are still developing a plan for the fall, but have announced that a virtual learning option will be available for students.

The district says both traditional in-person learning and a 100 percent online learning option will be available.

Families are encouraged to take a survey identifying if they prefer in-person or online instruction amid the pandemic.

Visit Lake Shore Public Schools’ website here for the latest information.

Lakeview Public Schools

Lakeview Public Schools have not announced an official plan for the upcoming school year.

Visit Lakeview Public Schools’ website here for the latest information.

Lamphere Public Schools

Lamphere Public Schools have not announced an official plan for the upcoming school year.

Visit Lamphere Public Schools’ website here for the latest information.

L’Anse Cruese Public Schools

L’Anse Creue Public Schools are currently developing a plan for the upcoming school year.

The district is following Whitmer’s reopening schools guide to develop a plan for returning to school in the fall. Officials said the schools will be able to offer in-person instruction if the region is in Phases 4-6 of Whitmer’s MI Safe Start Plan by the fall. The district is also “strengthening” their virtual learning infrastructure and will be developing a plan for remote learning as well.

Officials expect to communicate finalized plans toward the end of July.

Visit L’Anse Creue Public Schools’ website here for more information.

Lansing Public School District

The Lansing Public School District has not announced a final plan for the upcoming school year.

Families are encouraged to complete a survey to share information regarding their students’ access to technology and learning materials at home.

Visit the Lansing Public School District’s website here for more information.

Lapeer Community Schools

Lapeer Community Schools have not announced an official plan for the upcoming school year.

The district has released a document answering frequently-asked questions regarding reopening schools while the region is in Phase 4 of Whitmer’s MI Safe Start Plan.

Visit Lapeer Community Schools’ website here for the latest information.

Lincoln Park Public Schools

Lincoln Park Public Schools have not announced an official plan for the fall, but say a virtual learning option will be available to students.

A full-time online learning program will be available to K-12 students in the fall. Interested families need to apply for the virtual learning program in advance.

Visit Lincoln Park Public Schools’ website here for the latest information.

Livonia Public Schools

The Livonia Public Schools are currently developing a plan for the upcoming school year.

The district says a steering committee will spend the rest of July to review recommendations to determine if classes will be held in-person, online or a hybrid of both.

Visit Livonia Public Schools’ website here for the latest information.

Midland Public Schools

Midland Public Schools have released some plans for the fall.

The district developed a “roadmap” of what the fall semester will look like if the region remains in Phase 4 of Whitmer’s MI Safe Start Plan. You can view the document here.

The district also plans to offer a full-time online virtual learning program for students in the fall. Officials explained how this would function and examples of daily class structures.

Visit Midland Public Schools’ website here for the latest information.

Monroe Public Schools

Monroe Public Schools have not announced an official plan for the upcoming school year.

Visit Monroe Public Schools’ website here for the latest information.

Northville Public Schools

Northville Public Schools have not announced an official plan for the upcoming school year.

The district has developed plans and presented them to the Board of Education for approval. The board is expected to make a decision after July 21.

Visit Northville Public Schools’ website here for the latest information.

Novi Community School District

The Novi Community School District has not announced an official plan for the upcoming school year.

Visit the Novi Community School Districts’ website here for the latest information.

Oak Park Public Schools

Oak Park Public Schools have not announced an official plan for the upcoming school year.

Visit Oak Park Public Schools’ website here for the latest information.

Oakland Schools

Oakland Schools are developing a plan for the upcoming school year, and said that school will reopen in the fall.

The school district plans on hiring plenty of nurses to keep an eye on the health of students as they return to in-person learning in the fall.

Visit Oakland Schools’ website here for the latest information.

Okemos Public Schools

Okemos Public Schools are developing a plan for the upcoming school year.

Officials say the plans will meet the state requirements and will be reviewed by July 30. The district expects to announce an official plan between Aug. 4-23.

Visit Okemos Public Schools’ website here for the latest information.

Oxford Community Schools

Oxford Community Schools have not announced an official plan for the upcoming school year.

Visit Oxford Community Schools’ website here for the latest information.

Plymouth-Canton Community Schools

Plymouth-Canton Community Schools have not announced an official plan for the upcoming school year.

The district says a task force is currently working to establish a plan for the 2020-2021 school year. The group is scheduled to meet again on July 16.

You can find the latest information on Plymouth-Canton Community Schools’ “Re-Entry Task Force” on their website here.

Portage Public Schools

Portage Public Schools are currently developing a plan for the upcoming school year, but have announced a full-time online learning platform that will be available to students in the fall.

Officials say students can select to learn online through the “Virtual Learning Academy.” Families who select this option are committing to online learning for the entire semester. Students learning online can still participate in school activities and sports.

The district is also developing various instruction scenarios dependent upon the region’s phase in the MI Safe Start Plan in the fall.

Visit Portage Public Schools’ website here for more information.

Port Huron Area School District

The Port Huron Area School District is developing a plan for the upcoming school year, and says a virtual option will be available to students in the fall.

The virtual program offered will look different for elementary students compared to middle and high school students. Click here to learn more.

The district is also planning to offer full-time in-person instruction in the fall.

Officials expect to present a finalized plan to the Board of Education for approval by July 27.

Visit the Port Huron Area School District’s website here for more information.

River Rouge Public Schools

River Rouge Public Schools have not announced an official plan for the upcoming school year.

Visit River Rouge Public Schools’ website here for the latest information.

Rochester Community School District

The Rochester Community School District has not announced an official plan, but says classes will either be offered in-person or online depending on the status of the coronavirus in Michigan.

In line with Gov. Whitmer’s MI Safe Start Plan, the district will offer in-person instruction if the state is in Phases 4-6 or will offer online instruction if the state is in Phases 1-3 of the plan.

The district did develop a COVID-19 preparedness plan for staff, should the district return to in-person instruction.

Visit the Rochester Community School District’s website here for more information.

Rockford Public Schools

Rockford Public Schools are developing a plan for the fall, but have announced some details so far.

The district intends to offer full-time in-person learning beginning Aug. 24.

A full-time virtual learning option will also be available to students who are unwilling or unable to resume in-person learning in the fall. Online classes will also begin on Aug. 24.

Officials expect to finalize the district’s plan by the end of July.

Visit Rockford Public Schools’ website here for more information.

Romeo Community Schools

River Rouge Public Schools are still developing a plan for the fall.

The district says it does intend to offer in-person, virtual and hybrid learning options for students in the fall.

Visit Romeo Community Schools’ website here for more information.

Romulus Community Schools

Romulus Community Schools have not yet announced an official plan for the upcoming school year.

The district says there will be both in-person and virtual learning options available to students in the fall.

Visit Romulus Community Schools’ website here for the latest information.

Roseville Community Schools

Roseville Community Schools have not yet announced an official plan for the upcoming school year.

Visit Roseville Community Schools’ website here for the latest information.

Royal Oak Schools

Royal Oak Schools have not yet announced an official plan for the upcoming school year.

Visit Royal Oak Schools’ website here for the latest information.

Saginaw Public School District

Saginaw Public Schools have not yet announced an official plan for the upcoming school year.

Officials say a plan is underway and should be announced by Aug. 1. It is unclear if the district intends to offer in-person or virtual learning options, or both.

Visit Saginaw Public School District’s website here for the latest information.

Saginaw Township Community Schools

Saginaw Township Community Schools have not yet announced an official plan for the upcoming school year.

The district says it hopes to offer three different learning options: in-person, online and a hybrid of the two. Students unwilling or unable to return to in-person learning in the fall can choose to participate in the virtual learning program.

Visit Saginaw Township Community Schools’ website here for the latest information.

Saline Area Schools

Saline Area Schools have not yet announced an official plan for the upcoming school year.

The district says plans are “fluid” at this time and will be updated based on government and health guidelines.

Visit Saline Area Schools’ website here for the latest information.

South Lyon Community Schools

South Lyon Community Schools have not announced an official plan for the fall, but have shared some details so far.

The district is preparing to welcome students back and hold traditional full-time in-person classes in the fall. A virtual learning option will also be available to students unwilling or unable to return to in-person learning.

Officials expect to share more details during a meeting with the Board of Education on July 20.

Visit South Lyon Community Schools’ website here for the latest information.

Southgate Community School District

The Southgate Community School District has not shared plans for the upcoming school year.

Visit Southgate Community School District’s website here for the latest information.

Southfield Public Schools

Southfield Public Schools have not shared plans for the upcoming school year.

Visit Southfield Public Schools’ website here for the latest information.

Taylor School District

The Taylor School District has not shared plans for the upcoming school year.

Officials are asking families to complete a survey to identify their needs and expectations for the fall.

Visit Taylor School District’s website here for the latest information.

Traverse City Area Public Schools

Traverse City Area Public Schools are offering a full-time online learning program for K-12 students in the fall.

The district’s new “UpNorth Virtual” program will enroll a student in a local school where they can participate in school activities and resources while taking classes entirely online. Students will also have access to “local learning labs” to study at or participate in virtually for support from a local teacher or mentor, officials said.

Enrollment is currently open for the UpNorth Virtual program. It is unclear if and how traditional in-person learning will be available in the district in the fall.

Visit Traverse City Area Public Schools’ website here for more information.

Trenton Public Schools

Trenton Public Schools have not shared plans for the upcoming school year.

Visit Trenton Public Schools’ website here for the latest information.

Troy School District

The Troy School District has not announced a final plan for the upcoming school year.

Visit the Troy School District’s website here for the latest information.

Utica Community Schools

Utica Community Schools have not announced a final plan for the upcoming school year.

Officials say the district is deciding if instruction will be in-person, online or a blend of both. The district is using Whitmer’s guidelines to help develop a plan.

Parents who are interested in virtual learning only for their child are encouraged to contact the district. Officials say laptops will be provided to all students in the fall.

Visit Utica Community Schools’ website here for more information.

Walled Lake Consolidated Schools

The Walled Lake Consolidated Schools district is still developing a finalized plan for the upcoming school year, but did announce that they plan to begin the school year with both virtual and in-person learning options.

The district’s steering committee is currently finalizing details for the school year. Officials say a virtual learning option will be available to any families who are uncomfortable with in-person learning amid the pandemic.

The district says they intend to announce a plan soon.

Visit Walled Lake Consolidated Schools’ website here for more information.

Warren Consolidated Schools

Warren Consolidated Schools are planning to return to in-person instruction in the fall.

In line with Whitmer’s reopening school guidelines, schools are allowed to open because the state is in Phase 4 of the MI Safe Start Plan. If the state moves backward into Phases 1-3 of the plan, the district will offer online instruction instead.

Families interested in virtual learning only for the fall are asked to contact the district.

Visit Warren Consolidated Schools’ website here for more information.

Warren Woods Public Schools

Warren Woods Public Schools have not announced an official plan for the fall, but have shared some details so far.

The district intends to offer in-person, online and hybrid learning options for students in the fall. Families who plan to participate in the virtual learning option should contact the school to begin registration.

Visit Warren Woods Public Schools’ website here for more information.

Waterford School District

The Waterford School District is currently developing a plan for the upcoming school year, but says a virtual learning option will be available in the fall.

Officials say that once a finalized plan for the fall is shared, families will decide if they want to follow that plan or have their students begin the school year in the “Waterford Virtual Academy.”

The district developed different instruction plans for each of the phases of Whitmer’s MI Safe Start Plan, as districts were requested to do.

Visit the Waterford School District’s website here for more information.

Wayne-Westland Community School District

Wayne-Westland Community Schools have not announced a final plan for the upcoming school year.

The district did release a COVID-19 preparedness response plan in May.

Visit Wayne-Westland Community School District’s website here for more information.

West Bloomfield School District

The West Bloomfield School District has announced its official plans for the upcoming school year.

West Bloomfield High School students will all participate in a virtual learning program while the region is in Phase 4 of the MI Safe Start Plan. Officials say this is necessary due to the school’s large population size, as mitigating the spread of COVID-19 would be nearly impossible.

Elementary and middle school students will participate in a hybrid learning program, alternating between days of in-person instruction and remote instruction. Students will be broken up into small cohorts of less than 20 students each.

Officials say that if the region advances into Phase 5 of the MI Safe Start Plan, all schools will return to traditional in-person learning five days a week.

Visit the West Bloomfield School District’s website here for more information.

West Ottawa Public School District

The West Ottawa Public School District has not announced a final plan for the upcoming school year.

Visit the West Ottawa Public School District’s website here for the latest information.

Woodhaven-Brownstown School District

The Woodhaven-Brownstown School District is still developing a plan for the upcoming school year.

The district expects to welcome students back to the classrooms in the fall.

Visit the Woodhaven-Brownstown School District’s website here for the latest information.

Wyandotte Public Schools

Wyandotte Public Schools have not shared a plan for the upcoming school year.

Visit Wyandotte Public Schools’ website here for the latest information.

Zeeland Public Schools

Zeeland Public Schools are still developing a plan for the upcoming school year.

Officials say the district is in “Phase Two” of a “Phase Five″ plan to prepare for the fall.

Visit Zeeland Public Schools’ website here for the latest information.

Note: Again, we understand this list is not comprehensive (there are hundreds of school districts in Michigan!), but we want to include as many districts as possible. If your or your child’s school district has announced a reopening plan and it is not shared above, please email the author with the information.

