School confessional: ‘Schools are a place for socialization’

The following is a response to our call for people to share thoughts and concerns about Michigan schools returning to in-person learning this fall.

“Schools are a place for socialization. With social distancing, students will NOT be able to socialize as they did in the past. With lack of funds, school systems will not have funding to lessen the number of students in class. Doctors/scientists still do not have enough information on the future health of those people who have experienced COVID-19. In other words, students and staff are guinea pigs.”

-- Anonymous

Michigan school districts, colleges and universities are working to prepare for a return to in-person classes this fall amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In-person classes were stopped in March when the virus swept through Michigan. On June 30, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer revealed her plan to help schools across the state return to in-person learning this fall. The “MI Safe Schools Return to School Roadmap” is a 63-page document that outlines coronavirus (COVID-19) safety protocols for each phase of Whitmer’s reopening plan.

The governor’s order requires each school district to adopt a COVID-19 plan that lays out how it will protect students and educators across the various phases of the Michigan Safe Start Plan. Whitmer’s roadmap is to be used as a guide.

This has everyone -- parents, teachers and students -- wondering whether this is a good idea, how well it can be accomplished, how safe everyone can be kept, and what exactly the best to do this will be.

Please share your thoughts and concerns about returning to in-person learning this fall -- we want to hear from you:

