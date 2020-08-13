School confessional: ‘As teachers, we cannot avoid our students in the classroom’

The following is a response to our call for people to share thoughts and concerns about Michigan schools returning to in-person learning this fall.

“I have heard parents openly state that they will be sending their children back to school this fall without face masks. They will get a doctor’s note saying that their child cannot tolerate a mask, despite not having any underlying health conditions. In the area where I teach, there are a number of medical professionals who will do this without question. How do I and my fellow colleagues return to work and feel safe when a large number of our student population will not be masked up? We are offering a virtual learning opportunity, but these parents/students are opting for face-to-face with no mask. We have a teacher who is diabetic and has an insulin pump. We have another who cares for her father who has stage 4 cancer. They don’t have a choice about returning to work. When I think about those who refuse to wear a mask in public, I can at least avoid them. As teachers, we cannot avoid our students in the classroom.”

Michigan school districts, colleges and universities are working to prepare for a return to in-person classes this fall amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In-person classes were stopped in March when the virus swept through Michigan. On June 30, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer revealed her plan to help schools across the state return to in-person learning this fall. The “MI Safe Schools Return to School Roadmap” is a 63-page document that outlines coronavirus (COVID-19) safety protocols for each phase of Whitmer’s reopening plan.

The governor’s order requires each school district to adopt a COVID-19 plan that lays out how it will protect students and educators across the various phases of the Michigan Safe Start Plan. Whitmer’s roadmap is to be used as a guide.

This has everyone -- parents, teachers and students -- wondering whether this is a good idea, how well it can be accomplished, how safe everyone can be kept, and what exactly the best to do this will be.

