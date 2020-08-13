School confessional: ‘I am concerned they are not doing enough’

The following is a response to our call for people to share thoughts and concerns about Michigan schools returning to in-person learning this fall.

“My kids attend private Catholic school and I am concerned they are not doing enough. There is no way they can properly social distance -- they are continuing to eat lunch in the lunch room and will still change classrooms for specials. Kids are to take temps before they come to school. The only thing they are doing is wiping down desks, washing hands and having the kids wear masks in the hallway -- and that’s not enforceable if a parent ops out with a letter. The Archdiocese of Detroit is not allowing elementary or middle schools a virtual option -- mostly because working parents complained. They’ve even used this opportunity to run a marketing campaign boasting about in-person full-day learning five days a week to increase enrollment. It’s ridiculous!!!”

-- Anonymous

Michigan school districts, colleges and universities are working to prepare for a return to in-person classes this fall amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In-person classes were stopped in March when the virus swept through Michigan. On June 30, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer revealed her plan to help schools across the state return to in-person learning this fall. The “MI Safe Schools Return to School Roadmap” is a 63-page document that outlines coronavirus (COVID-19) safety protocols for each phase of Whitmer’s reopening plan.

The governor’s order requires each school district to adopt a COVID-19 plan that lays out how it will protect students and educators across the various phases of the Michigan Safe Start Plan. Whitmer’s roadmap is to be used as a guide.

This has everyone -- parents, teachers and students -- wondering whether this is a good idea, how well it can be accomplished, how safe everyone can be kept, and what exactly the best to do this will be.

Please share your thoughts and concerns about returning to in-person learning this fall -- we want to hear from you:

