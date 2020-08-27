7 ‘Guinness’ world records we hold in Michigan

This first appeared in the Morning Report Newsletter. Sign up for it here!

Well, 65 years ago today, the first edition of “The Guinness Book of Records” was published. I used to love that book when I was younger. I always said I’d find a way to get in there someday. Maybe I’ll submit for most newsletters written.

Michigan world records

It got me thinking -- what records do we hold here in Michigan? Here are 7 (via Michigan.org):

World Record for Attendance at a Hockey Game

On December 11, 2010, the World Record for Attendance at a Hockey Game was set at “the Big Chill” at the Big House in Ann Arbor. Over 100,000 people watched as the Michigan Wolverines beat the Michigan State Spartans 5-0.

Largest Dessert Party

With 1,558 people in attendance, in June of 2019, Ludington was awarded the Guinness World Record for the largest dessert party. Sixty volunteers and 24 local businesses gathered with attendees to enjoy a sweet treat in Rotary Park.

World’s Longest Line of Lemonade Stands

The longest line of lemonade stands involved 349 stands by Beverly Elementary School and Beverly Public Schools on August 20, 2011. The event’s funds raised money for the school district and was a part of a festival of lemon throws, rolls and more.

Oldest Continually Manned Fire Station

The Manistee Fire Station was awarded the title of “Oldest Continuously Manned Operating Fire Station” by Guinness World Records in June of 2019, just as the station celebrated its 130th anniversary. It has been manned for 365 days of the year, 24/7 longer than any other station!

World’s Youngest Professional Drummer

In 2011, Julian Pavone from Macomb was named the World’s Youngest Professional Drummer. Pavone was only 5 years 10 months and 3 days old when he became a “professional” according to the Guinness Book of World records, but he was drumming long before that. He was 15 months old when he became the youngest member of the Cleveland Cavaliers Drumline and recorded his first album when he was 20 months old!

Most People Wearing Animal Noses at One Time

In 2012 Gilda’s LaughFest broke another record for the birds, when 607 people showed up wearing bird beaks in Rosa Parks Circle in Grand Rapids, setting a record for the most people wearing animal noses at one time was set. A previous record in the “animal nose” category had never existed, making Michigan the first!

The World’s Largest Cherry Pie Pan

Near Traverse City, famous for its tart cherries, at the Sara Lee Bakery Group, stands the World’s Largest Cherry Pie Pan. The pan was made to hold the World’s Largest Cherry Pie at the time, from 1987-1992. The huge pie weighed 28,350 pounds and was 17 feet, 6 inches in diameter. This pie and pan broke the previous records that were also held in Michigan just 50 miles to the north in Charlevoix.

In 1976 a local man from Charlevoix convinced a business to bake the world’s largest cherry pie in honor of the bicentennial. It held the record from 1976-1987 when Chef Pierre Pies decided to top it – Traverse City is the Cherry Capital after all.In 1992, the record of the world’s largest cherry pie was taken by Oliver, British Columbia, but they didn’t save the pan so the pan near Traverse City still holds the record. Today both “famous” cherry pans can be seen on the roadside in Northern Michigan.

