School confessional: ‘Giving up sports for one year is better than the risk’

“I was at one of the Connected Futures device distribution days a couple of weeks ago at a DPSCD school. Both the principal and some other office staff were not wearing their masks properly--noses were not covered. If adults can’t do it, how are we expecting students to?”

-- Anonymous

“I work in a Detroit Headstart and there are no windows in any of the classrooms. All of the classrooms are also in the basements of extremely old church buildings. I’m very concerned for the safety of my students and the teachers.”

-- Anonymous

“If schools would only have education with no band, drama, sports and etc., we might have a better chance of not spreading COVID-19 and having in person school successfully. We are a sports family and both of my girls (8th and 5th) play three sports. Giving up sports for one year is better than the risk.”

-- Joe

“I work at a school and I’m considered high risk for health related reasons. My child will be in 5th and I’m worried they wont be safe because I know the kids won’t keep masks on. And even if they do, there’s still a chance they might get it, or carry it home to a loved one.”

-- Beth

Michigan school districts, colleges and universities are working to prepare for a return to in-person classes this fall amid the coronavirus pandemic. Some school already have made the return.

In-person classes were stopped in March when the virus swept through Michigan. On June 30, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer revealed her plan to help schools across the state return to in-person learning this fall. The “MI Safe Schools Return to School Roadmap” is a 63-page document that outlines coronavirus (COVID-19) safety protocols for each phase of Whitmer’s reopening plan.

The governor’s order requires each school district to adopt a COVID-19 plan that lays out how it will protect students and educators across the various phases of the Michigan Safe Start Plan. Whitmer’s roadmap is to be used as a guide.

This has everyone -- parents, teachers and students -- wondering whether this is a good idea, how well it can be accomplished, how safe everyone can be kept, and what exactly the best to do this will be.

