We’ve heard from so many people with thoughts and concerns about returning to school this fall amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Now it’s time to hear about how the return is going. Whether you are attending school totally virtually, in-person or a combination of both, we want to know how it’s going. What is the experience like? What has changed the most for you?

We want to hear from any and all high school and college students, including those of you living on a college campus: