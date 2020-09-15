School report: ‘I can’t afford to leave my job, my back is against the wall and I’m becoming very stressed’

These are responses to our callout for sharing experiences with virtual learning at home, from parents, students and teachers.

“Virtual learning this year has been a difficult adjustment for the children who really miss and need the social interaction and structured learning environment to learn affectively. Í have done the best I could to recreate my sons spaces in school and give them a bit of normalcy. Letting them express their feelings and giving my second grader hugs to reassure him things will be okay, can take an emotional toll on both him and I. I am tired after the long day. So, are my sons. While we both navigate through this difficult time, I decided to take this opportunity to make it a point to pay attention to what my children are learning and learn just how well the teachers are doing with them, so I know what my kids' needs are, if any. And, where the teachers deficits are. This transition in learning is difficult for the teachers as well. I am not a teacher. It is difficult to keep the younger children engaged. But, right now we have to all remember why we are in this situation in the first place. Our health and safety of ourselves, children, families and our teachers are more important. So, we all have to find a little bit of thankfulness and patience and we will get through this together.”

-- Anonymous

“Awful. My strong, confident kids are crying their eyes out and completely stressed out. Navigating these computers is not something they should be forced to learn in three days to do their homework. We’re on the computer for hours every night trying to figure out how to do assignments. It’s absolutely dreadful. You’d normally take years of computer courses to learn what they are learning. My kids are suffering and so are the parents. If parents want their kids to do virtual then have them stay home, but get these kids back to school for the kids and parents that want to be back.”

-- Kimberly

“This virtual journey that my children and myself have been on has been a complete headache. I’m a single working mother of two children. Trying to assist an 8-year-old and 13-year-old while at work is completely frustrating. My 8-year-old calls me all day while I’m at work so I can try my best to assist her over the phone. I can’t afford to leave my job, my back is against the wall and I’m becoming very stressed.”

-- Anonymous

“These kids NEED TO BE IN SCHOOL! I have a 7th and a 9th grader, and while it’s very clear to me that the teachers are doing absolutely fantastic, the students are not. My 7th grader looks more and more dejected every day, and my 9th grader can’t get ANYTHING to work right -- speaker doesn’t work, and everything she turns in disappears and says ‘Missing!' She’s a NJHS student with all As and now she has Es because the program isn’t working correctly! THIS IS HIGH SCHOOL! These grades COUNT! This isn’t only tough on families with little ones, it’s tough on everyone. Then I find out that Zoom has outages ‘all the time.’ Are you kidding me?!?! That’s from someone in the district. Gee, it might be wise to email blast everyone so we are all aware of that! This whole thing is NOT going well, despite the teachers’ best efforts. They have truly been amazing, but our students need to be IN A CLASSROOM!"

-- Anonymous

“My 6th grader is struggling and the school’s expectation is ridiculous! My husband and I both work full time and our 6th and 7th graders are on their own, meanwhile, texting me while I am at work because they don’t understand something! My work does NOT help me with any of this.”

-- Anonymous

Virtual learning is now well underway in many Michigan school districts.

We want to hear from parents and students about their experiences with this unprecedented situation. We’ve also received many comments from teachers who are double-timing as parents at home.

Please tell us how it’s going:

