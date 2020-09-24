2020 America’s Thanksgiving Parade will be live televised-only production in Detroit

The Parade Company announced today America’s Thanksgiving Parade® presented by Gardner-White is set to go as a live televised-only production in the heart of Downtown Detroit.

As producers, The Parade Company developed a creative and thoughtful approach to continue the 94-year tradition during these unprecedented times. This year’s format is designed to capture the imaginations of millions watching from home and will not have spectators in the compressed footprint.

WDIV Local 4 is the exclusive television partner.

Themed “We Are One Together,” this year’s parade will honor frontline workers and heroes of the COVID-19 crisis.

“We have an extraordinary passion in bringing America’s Thanksgiving Parade presented by Gardner-White to our community and believe this is an opportunity to show the country how our remarkable city and people have come together to make this beloved tradition happen,” said Tony Michaels, President and CEO of The Parade Company. “Our team has reviewed every aspect with the city of Detroit and the Detroit Police Department to ensure a safe environment. This is truly Detroit’s greatest tradition.”

The Parade Company also announced details for its signature events, including:

Turkey Trot will take place as a virtual race this year and will not take place downtown. Registration is now open at The 38th Annual Strategic Staffing Solutionsthis year and will not take place downtown. Registration is now open at theparade.org/turkeytrot – runners have the option of the 10K and 5K S3 Turkey Trot and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan Mashed Potato Mile. The Parade Company’s goal is to make this the largest virtual race in the state. The event benefits the Michigan Thanksgiving Parade Foundation.

Hob Nobble Gobble presented by Ford Motor Company is postponed for 2020 and will return to Ford Field on November 19, 2021. This is The Parade Company’s largest fundraiser of the year.

America’s Thanksgiving Parade presented by Gardner-White is recognized as the Best Holiday Parade by USA Today, two years running, 2018 and 2019. This is Gardner-White’s inaugural year as presenting sponsor.

America’s Thanksgiving Parade presented by Gardner-White is featured annually on WDIV Local 4, including a one-hour syndicated national broadcast reaching more than 185 television markets across the country. News/Talk 760 WJR’s Paul W. Smith and Entercom’s WOMC 104.3 also broadcast special parade shows. Additional details will be announced.

For information, visit theparade.org.

