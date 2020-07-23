78ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

Local News

Gardner-White to be presenting sponsor of America’s Thanksgiving Parade

The parade is in its 94th year

Karen Drew, Anchor/Reporter

Tags: Gardner-White, America's Thanksgiving Parade, News, Local, Local News, Thanksgiving, Parade, Parade Company, Detroit, Wayne County

DETROIT – Gardner-White will be a presenting sponsor of America’s Thanksgiving Parade this fall.

The new name of the event is America’s Thanksgiving Parade presented by Gardner-White. The parade is in its 94th year and is produced by The Parade Company and WDIV Local 4.

“We are elated to welcome Gardner-White to The Parade Company family and are incredibly grateful to have a partner whose commitment signifies an exciting future for America’s Thanksgiving Parade presented by Gardner-White,” said Tony Michaels, President and CEO of The Parade Company.

The sponsorship represents a three-year partnership with the Parade Company.

“As Michigan’s top furniture store, it is our responsibility to do more than march in the parade; we need to take the baton and lead,” said Gardner-White President Rachel Stewart. “As a family-owned business in Michigan for over 100 years, we are humbled to be a part of this treasured event that brings joy to generations of Gardner-White customers, employees and parade-lovers everywhere.”

For more information click here.

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: