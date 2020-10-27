ClickOnDetroit pandemic sleep survey: View results here

We surveyed our Morning Report newsletter subscribers to learn more about sleep habits during the pandemic.

Respondents: 553 people responded to the survey.

Age range: The majority (62%) of respondents were 56 or older -- 34% were 66 or older.

Gender: 84% of respondents identified as female.

Key takeaway: 43% of respondents said they are getting LESS sleep during the COVID pandemic.

