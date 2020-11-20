57ºF

November Madness: Fill out a bracket and let’s decide which Thanksgiving food is truly No. 1

In place of the NCAA Tournament, 2020 brings you ... this

Michelle Ganley, Digital Content Team Managing Editor, Graham Media Group

Tags: Holidays, food, Thanksgiving, bracket
Pie
Pie (Oleg Magni/Pexels stock image)

Mashed potatoes or stuffing?

Green bean casserole or macaroni and cheese?

Turkey or pumpkin pie? (OK, now we’re comparing apples to oranges).

But that’s allowed: In fact, it’s encouraged. Below, you’re going to have to make some pretty tough choices, and we’re just here to reassure you -- there are no wrong answers.

Here’s a bracket. Fill it out, challenge your friends and root for those cranberries! Or don’t. Are you a cranberry person? Let us know.

Keep checking back on this one throughout the course of the next week or so. Happy (almost) Thanksgiving!

