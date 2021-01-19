Our next president, Joe Biden, and his storied career: In photos

Soon-to-be President Joe Biden is just now taking over as the leader of our country, but he has long been in the public eye, and served many years in politics -- including as the vice president, under Barack Obama.

To celebrate Biden’s inauguration, we gathered some photos of the 78-year-old throughout his life. Biden was first sworn into office as a senator for the state of Delaware in 1972, so there were a lot of pictures from his storied career to choose from.

Senator-elect Joseph Biden and wife Nelia cut his 30th birthday cake at a party in Wilmington on Nov. 20, 1972. His son, Hunter, waits for the first piece. Biden, by becoming 30, fulfilled the constitutional requirement of senators being 30 years of age when they take office. (Getty Images.)

Democratic Senator-elect Joseph Biden, of Delaware, is seen here as he takes his oath of citizenship and checks in at the office of the Secretary of the Senate. Biden, who just turned 30, would be the youngest Senator in Congress when he took his seat in the 93rd Congress on Jan. 3, 1972. Left is William Ridgley, Senate financial officer, and center is Frank Valeo, secretary of the Senate. (Photo by Bettmann Archive/Getty Images) (Getty Images.)

Joe Biden in 1973. (Getty Images.)

Attorney General William French Smith and Senator Joseph Biden share a joke shortly before a hearing in which Smith outlined the administration's request for an arsenal of new legal weapons against racketeers. (Getty Images.)

Jill Biden and Joe Biden in 1987. (Photo by Mark Reinstein/Corbis via Getty Images) (Getty Images.)

Joe Biden running for president on June 9, 1987. (Photo by Howard L. Sachs/CNP/Getty Images) (Getty Images.)

Joe Biden during Anita Hill's testimony in 1991. (Photo by Jeffrey Markowitz/Sygma via Getty Images)

Sen. Joseph Biden (D-Del.), left, and Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Ridge, right, discuss the Campaign 2000 on NBC's "Meet the Press" on Sept. 24, 2000 in Washington. (Photo by Alex Wong/Newsmakers) (Getty Images.)

President George W. Bush and Joe Biden in 2001. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images) (Getty Images.)

Joe Biden and Dan Rather in 2004. (Photo by Stephen Boitano/Getty Images) (2004 Getty Images)

President Barack Obama when he was a senator, alongside Joe Biden, in 2004. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images) (2005 Getty Images)

Sen. Lindsey Graham and Joe Biden on "Meet The Press" in 2007. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images for Meet the Press) (2007 Getty Images)

Joe Biden, Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton before a debate on the campaign trail in 2007. All three were running to be the Democratic nominee. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images) (2007 Getty Images)

Joe Biden visiting troops in Iraq in 2007. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images) (2007 Getty Images)

The day that President Barack Obama chose Joe Biden as his running mate in 2008. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) (2008 Getty Images)

The Obamas and the Bidens in 2008. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) (2008 Getty Images)

Joe Biden and his late son Beau at the Democratic National Convention in 2008. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images) (2008 Getty Images)

The Obamas and the Bidens the night they won the 2008 election in Chicago. (Photo by Ralf-Finn Hestoft/Corbis via Getty Images) (Getty Images.)

Joe Biden being sworn in as Vice President of the United States. (Photo by Scott Andrews-Pool/Getty Images) (2009 Getty Images)

Joe Biden and Jill Biden dancing after the inauguration in 2008. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images) (2009 Getty Images)

Barack Obama and Joe Biden in 2010. (Photo by Olivier Douliery-Pool/Getty Images) (2010 Getty Images)

Joe Biden at the DNC in 2012. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) (2012 Getty Images)

The 2012 election night victory. (Photo by Brooks Kraft LLC/Corbis via Getty Images) (Getty Images.)

Joe and Jill Biden at the Women's World Cup in 2015. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images) (2015 Getty Images)

Joe and Jill Biden with the cast of "Hamilton" in 2015. (Photo by Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic) (2015 Bruce Glikas)

President Obama giving Joe Biden the Medal of Freedom in early 2017. (Photo by Olivier Douliery-Pool/Getty Images) (2017 Getty Images)

At President Donald Trump's inauguration in 2017. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images) (2017 Getty Images)

Joe Biden giving a eulogy for the late Sen. John McCain in 2018. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) (2018 Getty Images)

Joe Biden campaigning for the 2020 election in Iowa in 2019. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) (2019 Getty Images)

Joe Biden debating Senators Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren in 2019. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) (2019 Getty Images)

The day Joe Biden announced Kamala Harris as his running mate in 2020. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images) (2020 Getty Images)

The infamous first presidential debate between President Trump and Joe Biden. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) (2020 Getty Images)