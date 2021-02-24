Poll: Tooth Fairy now handing over about $4.70 per tooth

The Original Tooth Fairy Poll has typically mirrored the economy’s overall direction, tracking with the trends of Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (S&P 500) for 16 of the past 19 years.

The Tooth Fairy’s average cash gift just reached $4.70, its highest point in the annual Delta Dental poll’s 23-year history.

That’s four cents more than its previous high in 2017, according to Delta’s chart (above).

In Arkansas, as across the South, the Tooth Fairy pays about $4.45, tracking the U.S. average most closely. Baby teeth fetch the least in the Midwest ($3.66), and the most in the North ($5.72) and the West ($5.54).

“The annual Tooth Fairy Poll is a bit of light-hearted fun to draw attention to good oral care, starting with baby teeth,” said Dave Hawsey, vice president of marketing at Delta Dental of Arkansas. “Although baby teeth fall out, they are important for kids to learn how to speak, eat and smile properly.”

The poll was conducted by the Delta Dental Plans Association between Dec. 28, 2020, andJan. 8, 2021, among a nationally representative sample of 1,000-plus parents of children ages 6-12. The margin of error is +/- 3%.

Ad

“Even though the Tooth Fairy is a bit coy about disclosing financial details, she has been known to pay a premium for shiny, healthy teeth that will be used to build her castle in Glitterville,” Hawsey said.