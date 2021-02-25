35ºF

Was 2020 really a year of social change?

Devin Scillian, Anchor

Tags: Black History, African Americans, Social Change, Social Justice Movement, Community, News

The year 2020 became a year of social justice movements.

Was the call for change growing louder or were more people finally listening?

The question that remain unanswered: Will the renewed quest for racial equality evolve into real lasting reforms?

Watch the full report in the video above.

