Dream realized: Rochester Hills native named NASA flight director

When I was seven years old, I dreamed of becoming a “Channel 4 weatherman” someday.

So I know from firsthand experience what it’s like to realize a lifelong dream. Ask anybody here at Local 4 who’s the happiest guy in the building and there’s no doubt that they’ll talk about me. I truly cherish every day I open the door and walk into the building -- it’s like being paid for my hobby! (yes, even with the tough hours -- one never gets used to that 2:25 a.m. alarm going off).

If you know a child with a dream, then you really need to show them this story. It’s about a kid in Rochester Hills who loved science, grew up and eventually got a job at NASA and, just recently, was named to the cherished position of Flight Director.

It’s such an inspirational story -- every kid with a seemingly distant goal will be inspired to see this story about a kid who was just like them.