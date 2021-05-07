Cloudy icon
53º

Features

Hey moms: What do you REALLY want for Mother’s Day?

Michelle Ganley
, Digital Content Team Managing Editor, Graham Media Group

Tags: 
Mother's Day
,
Mothers Day
,
community
,
share
Happy almost Mother's Day!
Happy almost Mother's Day! (Daria Obymaha/Pexels)

Calling all mamas, moms-to-be and maternal figures: We have an important question for you.

If you could have anything for Mother’s Day, what would it be?

Something as simple as a nap, or some uninterrupted “you” time? Or are you an empty-nester, and you’re dying for a nice lunch or dinner with your adult children?

A vacation? A nice bouquet of flowers, or are those overdone? No answer is too big or small -- even if you have something funny to contribute, we want to hear it!

Oh, and we just might use your response in a future story, so please, we’ll take all answers: Serious, sarcastic and candid.

Thank you in advance! Happy Mother’s Day to everyone who celebrates.

Graham Media Group 2021

About the Author: