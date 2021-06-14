Submit a photo, sweet story to honor the dad in your life this Father’s Day

Father’s Day is almost here, and there is no better year than this one to acknowledge the dads in our lives and all that they do.

And we want to help you do it!

Use the form below to submit a photo of a father in your life, along with a sweet story about him, and we’ll feature some of them for Father’s Day.

By submitting a photo below, you could win a $500 gift card to give your dad, courtesy of the Sam Bernstein Law Firm! We will announce the winner Friday, June 18 on Local 4 News Today -- so be sure to enter before then.

Watch the morning show all week -- we may show a picture of your dad on the show.

Happy early Father’s Day to all of the dads and caregivers out there!

Related reading