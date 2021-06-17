5 thoughtful things you can do for your father that cost little to no money

We get that there are all kinds of dads: the macho kind, the sensitive kind, the loves-to-hunt-and-fish kind and so many others.

Regardless, if there's anything we learned when we asked dads what they really want for Father's Day, it's that, often, expensive gifts are not it.

Having said that, consider these five things for dad, whether you’re buying him a gift or not.

1. Write him a thoughtful note.

We’re going to go out on a limb and say most people enjoy feeling loved and appreciated. Even if you put a sticky note in an envelope that simply says, “I love you and I appreciate everything you’ve done for me,” we’re betting that would mean the world to him.

If you’re feeling like you could do something a little more in-depth or heartfelt, even better!

2. Fix him breakfast.

Have you gone out to eat on Father’s Day? It can be a bit of a madhouse. Besides, it’s not about the money, right? It’s about spending time together. Grab some eggs, bacon and rolls and head to his house Father’s Day morning to make him a delicious breakfast. If he’s more of a muffin or french toast guy, do that -- just consider what he likes and cater to that.

3. Go for a walk with him.

My daughter is still young, but my husband and I both love going for walks with her. It’s a time when there are no distractions, and she tends to talk to us about more things. Perhaps it’s a good opportunity to eliminate all distractions from phones, work, things happening in the house and just have some great conversation with your dad -- about nothing or everything.

4. Give him a call.

We realize you might not live near your dad. If that’s the case, or if you just aren’t able to see him in person, set aside some time to call him when you can have good chat. Ask him questions to get the conversation flowing. If your dad isn’t the type to talk on the phone, maybe just go back to our first suggestion, and stick it in the mail.

5. Make him a playlist.

Music is the universal language, right? If you have any idea about the type of music he likes, think about putting together a playlist just for him. You could also create one that’s all about dads. We've got a great one we've already curated. Click or tap here to listen.

Did any of these ideas get your wheels turning? Perhaps you have another idea? We’ve love to hear about it in the comment section below.