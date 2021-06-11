Looking for a unique Father’s Day gift? Here’s how to play 28 premier Northern Michigan golf courses, affordably

With Northern Michigan being one of the top golfing spots in the summer, Father’s Day coming up and a worthy cause in need of support, this can be a gift that serves a lot of purposes.

Golfers can play 28 courses in the northern part of the Lower Peninsula for a discounted rate by purchasing a $100 player card offered by First Tee of Northern Michigan.

First Tee is a nonprofit organization with chapters all across the country that teaches kids the game of golf and life lessons associated with it.

All of the proceeds from sales of the player cards go to First Tee programs that help kids who might not learn the game otherwise, but golfers can also benefit.

By paying $100 for the pass, golfers can play an 18-hole round on one of 28 courses throughout the area for $35 after 10 a.m. from Sunday to Thursday, cart included. On Fridays and Saturdays, it’s $45 after noon.

The discounted rate is good for one round only at each particular course.

Some courses on the card, such as The Jewel on Mackinac Island, can cost more than $100 for a round. So, depending on where you play, the savings can pretty much pay for the card itself.

Having played some of the courses last year with the card, this author can vouch for the experience. There is a great variety of courses. It’s a nice balance, with courses on the water with scenic views, or courses more in the woods amidst towering pine trees.

The courses on the card are:

A-Ga-Ming resort in Kewadin (Antrim Dells and the Torch courses): Some holes offer scenic views of Torch Lake.

Black Bear Golf Club in Vanderbilt

Black Lake Golf Club in Onaway: This is the home course of the UAW that is located in the midst of pine trees and lots of nature.

Charlevoix Golf & Fitness

Cheboygan Golf Club

Crooked Tree Golf Club in Petoskey: You can’t beat the views of Little Traverse Bay on holes 16 and 17.

Crystal Lake Golf Club in Beulah

Garland Resort in Lewiston (Monarch and Reflections): Lots of water hazards, but also nature with the forest-setting all around.

Gaylord Golf Club

Grandview Golf Club in Kalkaska

Indian River Golf Club

Michaywe Pines Golf Club in Gaylord

Mountain Ridge at Crystal Mountain in Thompsonville

Shanty Creek Resort in Bellaire (Hawk’s Eye, The Summit and Schuss Mountain courses)

The Chief Golf Course in Bellaire

The Crown Golf Club in Traverse City

The Jewel at Mackinac Island: Ever wanted to take a 30-minute horse carriage ride in between the front and back nine? This is your chance, with the front nine located near the Grand Hotel and the back nine in the back of the island, near the airport.

The Loon Golf Resort in Gaylord (Lakes, Loon and Ridge courses)

The Mackinaw Club in Carp Lake

The Monument at Boyne Mountain in Boyne Falls

The Moor at Boyne Highlands in Harbor Springs

The Natural Golf Course in Gaylord

The Otsego Club in Gaylord

Purchased player cards are mailed to those who buy them.

For more information on the discount card, click or tap here.