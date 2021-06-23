🎆 Fireworks treat: Insiders will have exclusive view of 2021 Ford Fireworks -- sign up now for access!

WDIV Insider members will have exclusive access to a special view of the 2021 Ford Fireworks.

Join us Monday, June 28 for the show on WDIV-Local 4 and streaming live on ClickOnDetroit. Coverage starts at 9 p.m. with the fireworks beginning as the Sun goes down.

The annual fireworks show in Detroit will stay in the suburbs for a second consecutive year because of COVID-19. The June 28 show will be broadcast on television from Lake St. Clair Metropark in Harrison Township. The park will be closed to spectators.

