This website lets you rent boats, many of which even come with a captain

It seems as if there’s an Airbnb-type site for everything these days.

Have you heard of GetMyBoat, a site and mobile app families and groups of friends can use to rent out boats and hit the water?

It might be a fun activity as we inch closer to Labor Day weekend, just saying! Check out this massive river boat.

Photo provided by GetMyBoat

“Many of our rental options are charters, which include a boat captain, so no worries if no one has prior boating experience,” said Val Streif, a spokesperson for GetMyBoat.

That sounds like it’s a step up from renting a boat at a local lake. Plus, being able to custom-tailor your options sounds nice, too.

There’s no guarantee that the perfect boat exists in your dream destination or on your local lake, but it’s worth a gander, right? Here’s a look at the app:

Streif said boats are available for all budgets and interests.

Also, if you’re a boat owner and you’d like to list yours, it’s free to do so.

“The past two summers have been quite the ride here at GetMyBoat,” Streif said in a August 2021 email. “We’re seeing 700% growth this year, and that is on top of a really crazy growth year in 2020. Boating stood out as a great activity during the height of the pandemic. It’s social-distancing friendly to stay away from groups that aren’t your own family and be on your own boat. Boats are also regularly cleaned and sanitized between rentals/charters, and being outdoors is definitely the safer option. We are on track to have our best year yet -- sending over a million people boating before the end of 2021. We’ve grown to offer over 140,000 boating experiences across 9,300 destinations.”

He went on to say people have rescheduled once-canceled events from 2020 using GetMyBoat, which has been awesome. They’ve heard of weddings, bachelorette parties, family gatherings and more.

Some owners have even have transitioned out of their full-time jobs into being boat captains full time, Streif said.

Cool idea!