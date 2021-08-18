Partly Cloudy icon
Features

Test your knowledge: How well do you know the schools from your favorite TV shows and movies?

Class is in session with this quiz

Keith Dunlap, Digital Content Team, Graham Media Group

With students now going back to school or preparing for that very moment, there are probably lots of groans over the fact that summer is about to end -- and understandably so.

But for those who feel that way, here’s a suggestion to make you feel better: Close your eyes and pretend you are going back to school with some of the most famous TV and film characters ever, in their fictional settings.

Just like people have happily gotten lost in the school worlds of shows such as “Beverly Hills 90210,” “The Wonder Years” or “Saved by the Bell,” try your hand at this quiz and dream away as if you’re part of these famous settings.

Consider this the first test of the year to ace!

